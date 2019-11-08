Cape Town - Deputy President David Mabuza has called on those who have information about state capture to come forward and give details to law enforcement authorities.
Mabuza told MPs in the National Council of Provinces on Thursday that the call was not only directed to those at Eskom, but other state-owned entities (SOEs) too.
Several former and current officials at SOEs have given evidence before the Zondo Commission of Inquiry about the looting of state entities. Mabuza was in Parliament to answer questions on some of the issues related to Eskom’s financial woes. He said there had been attempts to get to the bottom of the crisis at the power utility.
“In terms of all these SOEs, it is not Eskom alone. We still call on our people to come forward on whatever wrong was done,” said Mabuza. He admitted that the financial problems at Eskom were deep-seated. He said Eskom had failed to conduct maintenance on its power stations and that had led to load shedding.
He said some of the plants had experienced breakdowns and that the restructuring of Eskom could help the utility get back to business.