State Capture: Norma Mngoma accused of not reading affidavit before signing it

Johannesburg - Norma Mngoma allegedly did not read her final affidavit before signing it and told the State Capture Commission that the only oath she took was before she appeared before Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. Mngoma is facing cross-examination by her estranged husband, Malusi Gigaba, through his legal representative advocate Richard Solomon.

Mngoma said if she wrote the affidavit herself, it would have been “better” and looked different from what was submitted to the commission. Mngoma also told Solomon that the oath was not administered to her before she signed the affidavit. Zondo interjected and asked if Mngoma was sure about her answer, saying it was "quite serious" for her to not have done so.

Mngoma again said that the only oath she took in the entire process was the one she took when she appeared before the commission itself. Solomon asked Mngoma whether even the supplementary affidavit failed to get her evidence right. "I won't say yes or no, but if I was given another chance, I would write the affidavit in my own words,” she said.

Mngoma was asked why she signed an affidavit knowing it contained information that she didn't think was correct. Mngoma said she had to sign the affidavit in a rush because she and her legal team were afraid to hold onto the affidavit, believing their lives would be in danger. Mngoma concedes that the affidavit may have had information she didn't know, saying she didn't read the affidavit and rather trusted her legal team to read it.