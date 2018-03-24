The Guptas, Duduzane Zuma (above) and Dudu Myeni continue to avoid being served with summonses by Parliament to testify on their alleged roles in state capture. Picture: Chris Collingridge

Cape Town - The Guptas, Duduzane Zuma and former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni continue to avoid being served with summonses by Parliament to testify on their alleged roles in state capture.

The summons have failed to be issued to the three after the portfolio committee on public enterprises agreed to serve them with summonses for failing to come to the inquiry.

Acting chairperson of the committee Zukiswa Rantho said they were ready with the summonses but the parties involved were not co-operating.

“The summons have been signed by the Speaker (Baleka Mbete). They are going to be dispatched by the legal people because we can’t email them,” said Rantho.

She said the summonses had to be hand-delivered to the Guptas, Zuma and Myeni.

Rantho said they had a problem with the Guptas because their lawyers said they didn’t have a mandate from the family to receive summonses on their behalf.

They would get legal advisers from Parliament to work on this.

Rantho said Myeni was refusing to give them her address to deliver the summons.

“With Duduzane Zuma, his lawyers are waiting for transcripts. They will get the transcripts next week,” she said.

The transcripts relate to some of the evidence Zuma wanted to have as he was mentioned in some of the testimonies.

Rantho said they would get legal advice on the matter and the committee wanted to finish its work soon.

The committee will hold its meeting on Tuesday behind closed doors. It is expected to deal with the business of struggling to reach the Guptas and Myeni.

Myeni has previously accused the committee of treating her like a criminal.

This was after members of the committee expressed frustration with her when she told them she was unable to come to Parliament because she was ill.

She did not provide the committee with a doctor’s certificate.

Myeni insisted her condition did not allow her to fly to Cape Town or travel long distances by road.

The Guptas have been out of the country since early February. This was before the Hawks conducted a raid at their home in Saxonwold where they nabbed a relative in connection with the Estina dairy project.

At its last meeting the committee said it wanted to finalise its probe into state capture after more than six months.

This would allow the evidence given to the committee to be handed over to the Zondo Commission of Inquiry investigating state capture.

Members of the committee were insistent that if people refuse to be served with summonses, the law must take its course.

They said they will not allow anyone to hold them to ransom as they wanted to conclude their work.

Weekend Argus