State Capture Report: Cyril Ramaphosa says nothing stops Hawks and NPA, among others, from acting

Gauteng - Having received part 1 of the State Capture Commission report today, President Ramaphosa says nothing “prevents other institutions from acting within their statutory mandate”. Previously, National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi had called for patience, saying handling state capture corruption required additional specialised capacity, which she said the National Prosecuting Authority would acquire.

It is unclear at this stage what the NPA's plans are, and whether the entity would be handling prosecutions over the new few weeks. The Hawks are also yet to announce plans relating to the report. Ramaphosa, meanwhile, emphasised that he would only make these recommendations once he has had complete sight of all three drafts.

Read the full report: Judicial Commission of Inquiry into State Capture Report: Part 1 He added: "As I indicated to the court, only once the final instalment has been received will it be possible to have complete sight of the report’s implications, and to develop an implementation plan on the recommendations."

He also said: "Government will therefore not make pronouncements on the findings nor recommendations of the Commission’s report before having received all parts of the report and having considered all three parts of the report." State Capture Commission chairperson Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo meanwhile declined to comment when asked whether there would be prosecutions on the evidence found. "I'm going to disappoint you. I decided that I would not deal with the contents of the report here. You will see what findings are there. You will see everything. Nothing will be held back. For today's proceedings, I won't deal with the contents of the events."