State Capture Report: Cyril Ramaphosa to receive first draft on January 4

THE Presidency has confirmed that the first draft of the State Capture Report will be submitted to President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday, instead of December 31. Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele said the delay was due to the fact that the country is in mourning of the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, who passed away on December 26 aged 90.

Gungubele made this announcement at a media briefing on Friday, on the outcomes of a Cabinet meeting. The report will be released in three parts, and the drafts handed to the president. Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele addressed the media on the imminent release of the much-awaited State Capture Report. This is a file photo of him giving evidence at the State Capture Inquiry. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA)

According to Gungubele, the three draft reports will be made available to the public immediately after they are submitted to the president by the commission. “As the president indicated to the court, only once the final instalment has been received will it be possible to have a complete site of the report’s implication and develop an implementation plan on its recommendations. “The president has decided that each part of the report will be released to the public immediately after it is submitted to the president by the commission,” Gungubele said.

With regard to how the government is to deal with those implicated in the State Capture Report, Gungubele said they can’t say anything until they see the report and the president has had full sight of it. “I can assure you that they will be handled in line with the prescriptions of the laws of South Africa, and with our moral stand being at the centre with regard to fighting corruption in our country,” Gungubele said. State Capture Commission chairperson, Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, previously indicated that he would deliver his report in a three-part series, saying that part one would be handed over before the end of December (date now moved to January 4); part two before the end of January; and part three before the end of February.