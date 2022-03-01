State Capture Report: Volume 3 focuses exclusively on Bosasa

Johannesburg - The Presidency released the third instalment of the State Capture report on Tuesday, which included four hefty parts of the volume, and deals exclusively with corruption allegations against Bosasa. The four parts span more than 1 000 pages.

Presidency Director-General Phindile Baleni received the third volume of the report of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture, Corruption and Fraud in the Public Sector on behalf of the president. It was presented to her earlier by the Secretary of the Commission, Professor Itumeleng Mosala, at the Union Buildings. In its report, the Commission deals with the extensive evidence presented regarding the activities and business dealings of the Bosasa Group of Companies, including its tender practices and contractual relations with government departments and SOEs. It also deals with its efforts to gain influence with officials, managers and employers within those departments and SOEs, and the various role-players within and outside Bosasa that were part of these endeavours.

Bosasa raked in billions of rands from various government tenders under CEO Gavin Watson, who died in a car crash in 2019. One of the key witnesses in relation to Bosasa’s dealings was Watson’s “right-hand man”, Angelo Agrizzi. Read the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into State Capture Report_Part 3 V1.pdf

Read the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into State Capture Report_Part 3 V11.pdf

Read the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into State Capture Report_Part 3 V111.pdf Read the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into State Capture Report_Part 3 IV.pdf

The Commission acknowledged that there were a number of criticisms made in respect of Agrizzi’s evidence as he contradicted himself on numerous occasions. The report stated that his evidence was “fallile in relation to detail”, but they did bear in mind that he was sick when he gave evidence and was cross-examined. During the sitting of the Commission, Agrizzi gave evidence and was cross-examined from his hospital bed while receiving oxygen.