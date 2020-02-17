Johannesburg - A witness who has asked that his identity be protected for fear of his life as he testifies at the Zondo commission has been granted permission to do so from a secret location.
Mr X, as he will be referred to, will provide the Commission with testimony related to payments allegedly made from Premier Attraction 1016 to the Jacob Zuma Foundation on the instructions of former SA Airways chairperson Dudu Myeni.
Zondo granted permission for evidence leaders to provide an explanation on the manner in which Mr X's evidence will be dealt with.