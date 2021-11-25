State mulling commemoration for former president FW De Klerk

Cape Town - The government is still considering holding a commemoration service for last apartheid president FW De Klerk, after his family had preferred to have a private funeral service. The death of De Klerk had sparked a debate in the country on whether he should be given a state funeral or not.

But his family announced that it wanted a private ceremony and that he was going to be cremated. The funeral took place last Sunday. Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele said they would still have to discuss the possibility of a commemoration with his family.

MORE ON THIS Former president FW de Klerk will be cremated

“On the funeral of Mr De Klerk, may I take this opportunity to inform South Africans that the family opted for a family event in as far as this aspect is concerned. We are also looking at a possibility of a commemoration whose details I cannot be able to speak about. I have no doubt that even that one is a matter to be consulted with them,” said Gungubele. The EFF and other parties had said De Klerk did not deserve to be granted a state funeral. The parties also complained about the fact the had not accounted for some of the atrocities that happened in the past.