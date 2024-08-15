State of Province Address: Panyaza Lesufi talks up Gauteng’s gains against crime, e-tolls and load shedding

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi says he has delivered on his previous promises, including conducting lifestyle audits on government heads. Lesufi outlined his achievements in his 2024 State of the Province Address (SOPA) at Change Bible Church in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni, on Thursday night.

His pledges included ending load shedding, combating crime, creating jobs, fighting corruption, and advancing infrastructure development. This marks his second SOPA of the year, delivered under the new Government of Provincial Unity (GPU) within the 7th administration. "Last time when we met like this, we committed to doing away with e-tolls. Today, e-tolls are gone," Lesufi said.

"Last time we met like this, load shedding was a headache, but that headache is now gone. Thanks to our President, our Minister, and the Eskom team for their remarkable work. "Last time we met like this, we committed to conducting lifestyle audits on all heads of departments and CEOs of the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) Agencies. This work has been completed. We have just received a report from the Special Investigating Unit (SIU)," he added. Lesufi stated that he will meet with the SIU in the coming weeks to receive a full briefing, allowing the matter to be finalised and appropriate actions taken where necessary.

The Premier highlighted the government's efforts to deliver on promises under his leadership and stressed that rebuilding Gauteng's economy demands a new strategy, diverging from traditional models of provincial economic growth and development. He expressed confidence in the GPU's ability to deliver better outcomes for the people of Gauteng. Lesufi reiterated his commitment to job creation, addressing corruption and crime, maintaining electricity and water supplies, and enhancing security measures.