State Security Agency distances itself from ‘report’ on allegations of corruption in judiciary

The State Security Agency (SSA) has distanced itself from claims made in an alleged ‘report’ about allegations of corruption and impropriety within the judiciary. According to United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader General Bantu Holomisa, he received a 54-page document purportedly drafted by former SSA Director General, Thembisile Majola, implicating judges in allegations of corruption.

But the SSA distanced itself from the “report” doing the rounds on social media. In response to questions from IOL, the SSA said it “has noted, with concern, a document that is doing the rounds on social media purporting to be some intelligence report on Judicial Corruption, which is allegedly written by the Director General, Ambassador Thembisile Majola. “The State Security Agency would like to distance itself and the Director General from such a report. No further comment will be made in this regard,” the agency said.