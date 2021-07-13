State Security confirms former senior members orchestrated violent unrest

Johannesburg - The State Security Agency confirmed it received intelligence some of its former senior members within the agency, who were supporters of former president Jacob Zuma, were key in orchestrating the violent unrests in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo said they were “busy sorting fact from fiction” on that information.

She added the security agency was also looking into the possibility of “right-wing extremism”, racial tensions and attacks on foreign nationals erupting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. “I am not saying that these eruptions will happen. I am saying we are looking into it,” she said. During a media briefing, Dlodlo was joined by Police Minister Bheki Cele and Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula to give an update on the violent looting that was taking place in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

Cele confirmed they were also looking into Zuma's daughter Duduzile's tweets on violence. He confirmed the ministry was looking at 10 to 12 people who were inciting violence on social media. "When you break the law, it doesn't matter who you are," he said.

He warned the security cluster was monitoring all social media platforms and tracking those sharing false information and calling for civil disobedience. He added those agitating the situation among communities in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng were also “within the sight of the law enforcement agencies”. Cele had come under scrutiny for his absence over the last few days, but he said he was busy working on the ground.

“Just because you don’t see us on national TV doesn’t mean we are not working,” he said. Cele reported 757 people had been arrested for looting and participating in the destruction of properties in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. In KwaZulu-Natal, 304 people have been arrested, while 453 were arrested in Gauteng.

Cele reported there had been 10 fatalities, while four police officers were injured. SAPS members who were on leave or on rest days had also been recalled to return to work urgently. [email protected]