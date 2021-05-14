State Security operative talks of how she delivered ammo, guns to agency boss

An operative of the country's State Security Agency (SSA) has revealed to the Zondo commission how she collected and delivered arms and ammunition to the then director of special operations, Thulani Dlomo.

The witness, using the pseudonym Dorothy, says three of the firearms that she signed out for were still missing. This included two R4 rifles and one pistol.

According to Dorothy, she was instructed to sign out the arms and ammunition from the SSA and take it to her home. Once home, Dlomo's "protector" arrived to pick up the arms and ammunition.

She said she did not know what the firearms were to be used for and why she was tasked with the duty of signing, collecting and delivering it.

Dorothy told the commission that once word circulated that Dlomo was leaving the SSA, she raised her concerns with then Director-General Arthur Fraser.

"Word was circulating that Dlomo was leaving and I was worried that the firearms were signed out in my name," she said.

She said she later found out that all arms except three - a pistol and two rifles - had been returned.

Dorothy told the commission that in February this year she opened a police case at a station in Johannesburg in relation to the missing firearms.

Earlier, Dorothy revealed how over R1 million was taken from SSA and used to pay uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans to #OccupyLuthuliHouse in 2016.

She also told the commission that another R1 million from the SSA was used to pay MKMVA to offer security and monitoring services at the ANC’s January 8th rally in Rustenburg in 2016.

She said this payment was instructed by Dlomo.

POLITICAL BUREAU