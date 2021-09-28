State spent R9 000 transporting Zuma from his home in Nkandla to Estcourt prison

Cape Town – The SAPS spent R9 000 to transport former president Jacob Zuma from his home in Nkandla to Estcourt prison a few months ago. Police Minister Bheki Cele also said there was no helicopter that was deployed during the arrest of Zuma in July.

A team was dispatched to Nkandla when the clock was ticking before the arrest of Zuma. Cele also said 142 members of the Public Order Policing and 25 Tactical Response Team members were on standby in Empangeni before the arrest. This came at a cost of R160 000.

Cele, who was replying to a written Parliamentary question from DA MP Dean Macpherson, said they spent R9 000 in the transport of Zuma to Estcourt. “The SAPS, Division for Presidential Protection Services, undertook the following in relation to the arrest of the former president of the Republic, Mr J G Zuma on July 7, 2021, the total operational cost was R9 017.38,” said Cele. He said R8 526.63 was for soft vehicles and R490.75 was for armoured vehicles.

He said there were four soft vehicles deployed and one armoured vehicle, which was a BMW X5. There were two captains and one lieutenant-colonel and 10 non-commissioned officers. The minister said in the build-up to Zuma’s arrest they had put in a standby force in Empangeni. “In the days leading to the arrest, the following specialised capacities were in the vicinity of Empangeni and effecting normal core responsibilities while on standby,” said Cele.