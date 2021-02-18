State throws down the gauntlet on former correctional services boss Linda Mti and Bosasa

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

The State has thrown the gauntlet on former correctional services boss Linda Mti and former chief financial officer Patrick Gillingham to rebut allegations that they were the mastermind behind massive tenders worth R1.8 billion awarded to Bosasa. On Thursday, the State furnished Mti, Gillingham and former Bosasa Andries van Tonder with the final charge sheet against each of them - detailing their individual role in the awarding of tenders which included the installation of CCTV cameras in most of correctional centres across the country. Bosasa also obtained tenders to provide catering in correctional services centres which also included juvenile centres while Mti was at the helm since 2004. They were presented with the final docket during their brief appearance in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court. The prosecution ordered the accused to study the contents of the docket and to possibly negotiate certain admissions if they so wished before the matter could be set down for trial.

The case against them was postponed until June 24 when all the parties are expected to reveal their readiness for trial.

On the other hand, Angelo Agrizzi failed to appear and his lawyer said his failure is as a result of him still being in hospital. Agrizzi was admitted to hospital last week.

“A warrant of arrest was issued against Agrizzi; however, it will not be enforced until the next court appearance.

The matter relates to four tenders awarded to Bosasa and its subsidiaries valued at over R1.8 billion between the periods August 2004- 2007.

Agrizzi took ill in October last year while appearing in the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on an unrelated fraud and corruption matter. In that case, Agrizzi stood accused along with ANC parliamentarian and former chairperson of the portfolio committee on correctional services Vincent Smith. In the case, the State alleged that Agrizzi and former Bosasa boss Gavin Watson paid large amounts of money to Smith to stop investigations into the tenders awarded to Bosasa.

Political Bureau