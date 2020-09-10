State thwarts Zandile Gumede's attempt to get case struck off the roll

Durban – The State has thwarted former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede's attempt to have her corruption case struck off the roll.

On Thursday, Gumede and 62 others were at the Durban commercial crimes court to face charges linked to a R430 million waste tender issued by the eThekwini municipality in 2017 while she was mayor. The State alleges the tender was rigged, Gumede had a hand in it and allegedly pocketed some financial benefits.

During the hearing, the State, through prosecutor Ashiken Lucken who is leading its team in the case, told the court their investigation was done.

However, she said they wanted at least three months to finalise a forensic audit report.

Lucken told Magistrate Dawn Somaroo they had taken statements from 450 witnesses and would likely bring those interviewed as their witnesses when the matter gets under way.