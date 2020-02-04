Former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency (ANA)

Durban – Senior state prosecutor Advocate Billy Downer told the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Tuesday that the State was seeking a warrant of arrest for former president Jacob Zuma. Downer made the request because Zuma had not submitted a medical certificate nor let the State know what the alleged illness was that kept him from proceedings on Tuesday.

Downer said the State had been made aware of the former president’s absence from Tuesday’s hearing in good time, but follow-up correspondence to his lawyer Daniel Mantsha regarding a medical certificate and the nature of Zuma’s illness had received no response.

Downer said the warrant could be issued but the actual arrest left pending until the court had undertaken an investigation into Zuma’s absence.

“Zuma’s absence is disappointing, we want Mr Mantsha to tell us what the illness is and why Zuma can’t be here. It is a criminal offence for the accused not to be present if he has been warned in court. The court would have to enquire into reasons for his absence,” said Downer.