Johannesburg - The commission of inquiry into state capture's lead investigator has revealed that controversial former SA Airways chairperson Dudu Myeni had access to a confidential anti-corruption task team (ACTT) investigation into integrated management services company Bosasa. Frank Dutton on Tuesday told the commission chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo that former Bosasa chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi showed him photographs of a monthly progress and audit report of the police's ACTT on its probe of the company. According to Dutton, Agrizzi informed him that Myeni had showed him the file at the Sheraton Hotel in Pretoria in September 2015.

He said a General Moodley and advocate M de Kock, who was the prosecutor assigned to the Bosasa matter, had told him that the photographs appeared to show an ACTT progress report.

Dutton said the commission's investigators had not yet found the original document but were still searching for it.

He described the file as containing confidential documents for correspondence between the police and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and was not for public consumption.

Last month, Agrizzi testified that Bosasa chief executive Gavin Watson instructed him to go and meet Myeni at the Sheraton Hotel as she had important information on the Hawks' investigation into the company, now known as African Global Operations.

Agrizzi said Myeni had informed Watson that she had had discussions and long meetings with the NPA.

Watson prepared R300 000 for Myeni, and at the meeting, Agrizzi said, she produced a “police case docket” but refused to allow him to make copies. However, he managed to take photographs of parts of the file.

Myeni apparently told Agrizzi and Watson that she was trying to arrange that the investigation be terminated.

The commission also heard the testimony of News24 editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson, who detailed Bosasa’s desperate attempts to discredit him and his former colleague Carien du Plessis when they were investigating the controversial company more than a decade ago.

Basson said he would receive “aggressive” calls from identifiable and unidentifiable numbers day and night. He said callers accused him of endangering and threatening their livelihoods.

Basson has denied that he ever visited Agrizzi’s house with his family, saying such a claim was completely false. He said he had one meeting with Agrizzi in his home after he decided to blow the whistle on Bosasa.

Greg Lawrence, who worked with Gregg Lacon-Allan to provide Bosasa some of the cash the company used to bribe politicians and senior public servants, told the commission that he delivered a few million rand in the 10 to 20 times he delivered the cash to Bosasa in about a year.

Investigator Themba Mlambo told the commission that Deputy Correctional Services Minister Thabang Makwetla and ANC MP Vincent Smith had removed some of the security equipment installed in their homes by Bosasa.

