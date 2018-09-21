Justice Raymond Zondo heads the commission of Inquiry into State Capture. PHOTO: Karen Sandison/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - A busy few weeks lie ahead for the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture with a number of high profile witnesses set to take the stand. Former finance minister Pravin Gordhan is expected to testify next month, followed by current Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene, and then former public enterprises minister Barbara Hogan.

Head of the commission's legal team Paul Pretorius said the commission would call new witnesses next week but added that it was inappropriate to name them.

Pretorius said Jonas and former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor were out of the country and would not be called back to the commission anytime soon.

Nene will testify on October 10 while Hogan is set down for the 15th.

The commission also heard that former finance minister Des van Rooyen is under investigation for his links to the Guptas.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Thursday dismissed former public enterprises minister Lynne Brown's application to grill former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas.

Last month, Jonas told the commission he had been informed that the Guptas were working with Brown and former Transnet, Eskom and Public Investment Corporation chief executive Brian Molefe.

Brown’s lawyer Simmy Lebala said his client wanted her version to be heard by Zondo.

This week, Zondo also heard that former mineral resources minister Mosebenzi Zwane tried to force banks into re-opening accounts belonging to the Guptas and related entities.

Brown told the commission that the inter-ministerial committee headed by Zwane tried to force Nedbank to step in and take over the accounts closed by its competitors Standard Bank, Absa and FNB in 2016.

Zwane told Brown that the banks were disrespectful towards the government by refusing to meet his committee.

Nedbank’s testimony follows those of executives from Absa, Standard Bank and FNB which implicated ANC leaders including national chairperson Gwede Mantashe, deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte, national executive committee members Enoch Godongwana and Faith Muthambi as well as legal advisor Krish Naidoo in attempts to save the Guptas’ bank accounts.

The commission will resume next Thursday to hear applications to cross-examine witnesses.

Political Bureau