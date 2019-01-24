Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - Angelo Agrizzi began his seventh day of testimony at the Zondo commission by revealing a list of correctional service officials that received cash bribes from facilities management company Bosasa.



Agrizzi on Thursday was asked by the commission's legal representative Advocate Paul Pretorius to confirm the list of names he had provided to the commission regarding bribes that were paid to correctional service officials.





He said the payments to these individuals were initiated by the departure of former correctional service commissioner Linda Mti who had assisted Bosasa to obtain millions worth of contracts with the department. Mti departed from his position in 2007 and had been paid by Bosasa during his tenure and for his assistance and the payments, according to Agrizzi, continued after he had left.





Mti was also bribed with financing the building of his home and the purchase of expensive furniture.





Agrizzi said a safe was installed in one of Bosasa's employee's office, Jacques van Zyl office. The safe would keep the cash to be paid to correctional service officials.





Agrizzi said Bosasa boss Gavin Watson along with employees; Ishamael Dikane and Gumede would make payments to the officials. He explained how they would use code names of lists representing the officials that needed to be bribed.





"This sum would then be transferred from the safe in Gavin Watson’s office to the safe in Jacques Van Zyl’s office. I would then receive instructions from Gavin Watson, other directors, and senior management staff who needed to be paid. I then compiled a list of who needed to be paid and what amounts and got Gavin Watson’s final approval for those payments," he said.





"Once I received this approval, I would encode the list and submit it to Jacques Van Zyl, either by hand or by e-mail, who would then pack the cash into grey sealable security bags, identify each bag with the code on the list and hand it to me with the list supplied to him," said Agrizzi.





"I would then give the grey sealable security bags to the applicable director or senior management staff member, whoever requested the cash, for them to deliver it to the relevant person," he said.





The following officials were paid monthly between 2007 and December 2016:





* Josiah Maako (R15 000-00)





* Maria Mabena (R10 000-00)





*Shishi Matabella (R10 000-00)





*Mkabela (R10 000-00)





*Dikeledi Tshabala (R15 000-00), Agrizzi said Tshabala received the money until she left the department in 2014.





*Zack Modise (R20 000-00)





*Mollet Ngubo (R15 000-00)





The inquiry continues.



