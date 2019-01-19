Former chief operations officer of Bosasa Angelo Agrzzi at the state capture commission of inquiry in Parktown. Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - As the ANC’s national executive committee meeting enters its second day on Saturday, it distanced itself on Friday from leaders and members who have been implicated in former Bosasa chief Angelo Agrizzi’s explosive testimony at the Zondo Commission. The ANC said those named by Agrizzi had acted in their own capacities and not in the party’s name.

In his no-holds-barred testimony, Agrizzi on Friday told the inquiry that Bosasa paid R1.8million towards the ANC’s election campaign in the North West five years ago.

ANC spokesperson Zizi Kodwa said the ruling party supported the commission, which had to do its work without fear or favour.

“We continue to call on individuals, whether in the organisation or outside, who have information that can help the terms of reference of the commission.

“The ANC does not do a running commentary on the basis of the testimony of each witness. If there are any implicated individuals, be they ANC or not, they will answer for themselves,” said Kodwa.

When asked whether the ANC was not concerned that its members being implicated in corruption claims by Agrizzi would further taint its reputation and jeopardise its chances winning at the polls, Kodwa said this was not the perception on the ground.

“We have created an opportunity to make sure that we deal with allegations of state capture to the commission. It is us who wanted that commission and we knew very well that in the testimonies that would come, there’s a possibility that some leaders and members of the ANC, because of their deployment, could be implicated. But it does not mean that what they did they acted on behalf of the ANC.”

Kodwa said the party’s leadership would appear again before the commission in February to explain issues around their deployment policy, including responding to issues raised by Barbara Hogan in her testimony before the commission.

“We have already said that our president will, somewhere at the end of the commission, go and present on behalf of the organisation.

“We said that as a governing party, given a responsibility by our people, we need to go before the commission and say what did we know, what did we not know, what did we do, what did we not do and what are lessons to correct so that it does not happen again,” Kodwa said.

He said that at their meeting, currently under way, they would come out with a plan of action on how the party will implement some of the promises of its election manifesto.

Political Bureau