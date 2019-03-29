Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi at the state capture inquiry in Parktown. Picture: Dimpho Maja/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - The African National Congress (ANC) has applied to cross-examine Angelo Agrizzi who testified before the Zondo Commission. The party said in a statement that Agrizzi levelled a number of allegations against the ANC and its leadership.

On Thursday, Agrizzi told the commission of inquiry into state capture that he knew of millions of rands given to the ruling party top 6.

Agrizzi said he knew of cheques delivered to the ANC top six, though he did not specify whether the cheques were made out to the party or individual members of the top six at the time, which included then ANC President Jacob Zuma, then Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, then secretary-general Gwede Mantashe and his deputy Jesse Duarte, then chairwoman Baleka Mbete, and Mkhize.

"The leadership of the ANC has publicly stated that it will, at an appropriate time, present itself to the commission where the ANC will make a full submission that will answer all allegations tabled against it.

"However, Mr Agrgrizi's testimony cannot be left unchallenged. We, therefore, cannot wait for a comprehensive submission to the commission.

"We are confident that the commission will be able to afford the ANC the opportunity to cross-examine Mr Agrizzi on his allegations."

