Former chief operations officer of Bosasa Angelo Agrizzi at the state capture inquiry in Parktown. Picture: Dimpho Maja/ African News Agency(ANA)

Johannesburg - Yet another Cosatu affiliate has been fingered in state capture by former Bosasa chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi. Agrizzi told the commission of inquiry into state capture that a Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) official known only as "Sbu" was part of a group that was paid a R1 million a month bribe to influence correctional services national commissioner Vernie Petersen to co-operate with Bosasa.

According to Agrizzi, in 2007 when Petersen was appointed national commissioner he (Agrizzi) attempted to communicate with him about possible future ventures but Petersen did not want anything to do with any of the companies in the Bosasa group.

He said the payment to Popcru general secretary "Sbu", former national commissioner Khulekani Sithole and the department's KwaZulu-Natal regional commissioner Mnikelwa Nxele was later reduced R700 000 a month after Bosasa subsidiary Sondolo IT lost the staffing contract in the control rooms at prisons.

Agrizzi said the Popcru official was roped in so that Petersen would feel the wrath of the union.

Last week, Agrizzi told commission head Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo that another Cosatu affiliate the Chemical, Energy, Paper, Printing, Wood and Allied Workers' Union's general secretary Simon Mofokeng was on Bosasa chief executive Gavin Watson's payroll to pressure Sasol into giving contracts.

Mofokeng, Agrizzi testified, was receiving monthly groceries and cash payments for his bidding and that his wife Maureen was employed by Bosasa.

