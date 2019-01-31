Bosasa employee Richard le Roux looks at his files on the witness stand at the Zondo Commission before the start of the second session. Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency(ANA)

Johannesburg - Pretoria chief magistrate Desmond Nair, who presided over the bail application of former athlete Oscar Pistorius, is on the list of high ranking people whose home security systems were installed and paid for by Bosasa, the state capture commission of inquiry heard on Thursday. Bosasa's IT specialist Richard Le Roux testified that Bosasa executive Trevor Mathenjwa instructed former COO Angelo Agrizzi to attend to installations at Nair's home in Pretoria. A security camera system, alarm beams and an electric fence were installed at a cost of R250 000, said Le Roux.

''I remember, chairperson, that Agrizzi was cross with this project. They had sent a technician to the house, and he was wearing the Sondolo IT [a Bosasa company] uniform. Questions were raised by security guards guarding that house as to why Sondolo IT was the one doing work at the home. I was then sent there and was also questioned by the guards...I told them I do not know anything about Sondolo, and that I only came to check security needs at the house and install equipment,'' he said.

Nair is the first judicial official to be implicated at the state capture inquiry.

Le Roux testified that he led a ''special projects'' team at Bosasa that did work at properties of high ranking officials. They included ANC chairperson and Minerals Minister Gwede Mantashe, Environmental Affairs Minister Nomvula Mokonyane, former SAA board chairwoman Dudu Myeni, who also chairs the Jacob Zuma Foundation, former prisons boss Linda Mti, ANC MP Vincent Smith, correctional services deputy minister Thabang Makwetla, and former procurement head at Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa), Mbulelo Gingcana.

