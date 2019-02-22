Jabu Mabuza, the chairperson of the Eskom board. Picture: Nokuthula Mbatha/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - Eskom board chair Jabu Mabuza will take the stand at the state capture inquiry on Friday morning. Mabuza is the first witness to take the stand in the Eskom phase of the commission's investigation.

The commission's legal team led by Advocate Vincent Maleka said Eskom would be the first state-owned enterprise to be investigated because of its important role and its complexity as well as its large revenue.

Maleka set out the timetable that will be followed regarding the Eskom phase of the investigation which is expected to take several weeks.

Mabuza is expected to wrap-up his testimony on Monday, February 25. Maleka says from Mabuza, the commission expects to get a sense of what the new board which was appointed last year is doing to clean up Eskom. Maleka said of interest was what the new leadership found when it first started.

Mabuza was appointed as chair of a new Eskom board in January 2018.

Over the past two days, the commission's legal team placed numerous reports on the record.

The report compiled by Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises would include various documents and statements from witnesses interviewed by the committee.

The State Capture report will also be used by the commission along with the Dentons report and the CDH report which detailed how former Eskom executive Masthela Koko's step-daughter and wife benefited from deals with the company.

The commission is expected to delve into allegations of corruption at the state-owned company which largely involved the Gupta family which scored various contracts with the company.

For more #StateCaptureInquiry stories click here.