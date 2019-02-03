Gwede Mantashe says he wants journalists to see the security upgrades at his homes before he gives evidence at the state capture commission of inquiry. Picture: GCIS

Cape Town - ANC National Chairperson Gwede Mantashe says he wants journalists to see the security upgrades at his homes - allegedly installed by Bosasa - before he gives evidence at the state capture commission of inquiry led by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo. This week Richard Le Roux, an IT specialist, told the inquiry that Bosasa, now known as African Global Operations, installed security upgrades costing R300 000 at three properties owned by the ANC chairperson and Mineral Resources Minister and that of other high ranking officials over the years.

Le Roux said his team installed closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras and lighting at Mantashe's Boksburg home in Gauteng; at a farm in Elliot, Eastern Cape; and at a third property in Cala, in the Eastern Cape.

On Saturday Mantashe posted on Twitter: "I have to clarify the issue."

"The #Bosasa issue has opened up an avenue for people to attack me in person from different angles. Others are disappointed for me to be associated with #BosasaSaga, which I apologise to. Others are 'Fishers of Corrupt Men', those will be disappointed. I have to clarify the issue.

"On the 9th & 10th of February 2019, I will take a number of members of the media to all my 3 sites/residences in Boksburg, Cala & Elliot. I want them to see these security upgrades that are much talked about in the media so that they may report accurately...

"I've already written a letter which I will send to the #StateCapture Commission that states my intentions to give evidence to the Commission. Before I do that, I want members of the media to visit my residences so that when I submit the evidence, they can put it into context."

The #Bosasa issue has opened up an avenue for people to attack me in person from different angles. Others are disappointed for me to be associated with #BosasaSaga, which I apologise to. Others are "Fishers of Corrupt Men", those will be disappointed. I have to clarify the issue pic.twitter.com/eEBjLFpqZW — Gwede Mantashe (@GwedeMantashe1) February 2, 2019

1. On the 9th & 10th of February 2019, I will take a number of members of the media to all my 3 sites/residences in Boksburg, Cala & Elliot. I want them to see these security upgrades that are much talked about in the media so that they may report accurately #BosasaSaga pic.twitter.com/7UPfhhdotw — Gwede Mantashe (@GwedeMantashe1) February 2, 2019

2. I've already written a letter which I will send to the #StateCapture Commission that states my intentions to give evidence to the Commission. Before I do that, I want members of the media to visit my residences so that when I submit the evidence, they can put it into context pic.twitter.com/C68f5bfwiU — Gwede Mantashe (@GwedeMantashe1) February 2, 2019

Le Roux told the commission that he led a "special project team" that did work on properties belonging to top ANC officials and ministers. Bosasa strictly used cash to pay suppliers for the supplies to do the upgrades at the properties of high ranking officials, and used code names for the projects, he said.

"[Bosasa executive] Papa Leshabane informed me that the properties belonged to Mantashe. The cost of the work done, at nearly R300 000, was paid by Bosasa. None of the beneficiaries in the special projects paid Bosasa for the work done," Le Roux said.

Mantashe testified before the Zondo-led commission in November last year on the aftermath of the shutting down of bank accounts belonging to the fugitive Gupta family. After giving testimony, Mantashe reiterated to reporters that Bosasa never installed security systems at his properties.