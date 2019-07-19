African Content Movement founder Hlaudi Motsoeneng. Picture: Bongani Mbatha/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - Controversial former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng revealed he'd previously warned Jacob Zuma to leave the ANC, telling the former president the ruling party would be his downfall. Motsoeneng made the chilling revelation as he came to show his support for Zuma as the latter makes a return to the commission of inquiry into state capture.

Zuma last took to the stand on Wednesday, where he and his legal team accused the commission, headed by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, of bringing the former president in under "false pretences".

Motsoeneng, speaking on the sidelines of the inquiry, said he'd come to the commission to support the former president, despite them being part of different political parties.

"Remember I left the ANC but I didn't leave people that we have been together. There are many ANC people that we are still together, even today but I'm not an ANC person, I have my own movement because if you are unhappy, you move away.

"I warned Zuma to move away but he loved the ANC, I said they are going to take you to jail these people but he still loved them. It's fine, I don't have a problem with that. But I'm supporting him because so far, there is no finding against him."

Former SABC COO talks of supporting #JacobZuma at the #StateCaptureInquiry. He says he warned the former president to move away from the party, that they'd put him in jail. @IOL pic.twitter.com/CspVZ4vXi8 — Khanyisile (@Khanyi_Seele) July 19, 2019

Motsoeneng says former PP Thuli Madonsela can't be trusted, says he has experience of her. #StateCaptureInquiry @IOL pic.twitter.com/JhKigPveBO — Khanyisile (@Khanyi_Seele) July 19, 2019

Motsoeneng, the founder of the African Content Movement, also spoke of the importance of respecting the commission despite his reservations over its formation.

He blasted former PP Thuli Madonsela, whose report resulted in the establishment of the commission, saying she was not to be trusted.

"To be honest, the former PP Thuli Madonsela, you can't trust her, you can't trust her. I have seen her, I have experienced her. She mislead the country on many occasions so I have experience of that. So I have my own reservations about her findings."

Motsoeneng joined a list of high-profile politicians showing their support for the former president. This includes former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo and Carl Niehaus.

The former president's children were also present.