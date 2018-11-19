Former Sars Commissioner Tom Moyane. Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi /African News Agency/ANA

Johannesburg - Former Sars commissioner Tom Moyane wants to cross-examine Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan who is currently testifying before the state capture inquiry Moyane’s legal representative Advocate Dali Mpofu said they plan to apply to cross-examine Gordhan and would submit papers stating their case within 14 days. The former commissioner is said to be implicated in Gordhan’s testimony.

Moyane had a tense relationship with Gordhan while he was the minister of finance. The details of their icy relationship had also been revealed at the Sars Inquiry.

Gordhan began his testimony on Monday giving a brief history of his struggle credentials and also his history as a public representative.

His testimony is likely to focus on his time as finance minister under Zuma, who later fired him in early 2017.

The bulk of Gordhan’s testimony was leaked to the media last weekend ahead of his appearance.

The minister said in his statement that he was introduced to one of the Gupta brothers by Zuma.

Gordhan said Zuma introduced Ajay as a friend and someone with experience in finance. This meeting allegedly took place during Gordhan's first terms as finance minister between 2009 and 2014.

Pleasantries were exchanged but Ajay did not stay in the meeting.

He admits to only meeting the infamous brothers at government events and during a meeting with an Indian businessman. That meeting was said to have been organised by one of the Gupta brothers who insisted that Gordhan's chief of staff at the time should arrange it.

Former NPA boss Shaun Abrahams has also implied that he wants to cross-examine Gordhan who has also implicated him.

Abrahams was NPA boss when Gordhan was charged with fraud for the handling of former commissioner Ivan Pillay’s early retirement.