The hearings of the judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture will resume on Wednesday, January 16, 2019. Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency(ANA)

JOHANNESBURG - The hearings of the judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture headed by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo will resume on Wednesday, after a month-long hiatus, but will not hear any oral evidence. The inquiry was expected to resume on Tuesday, but on Monday afternoon the commission said it would resume a day later.

"The public and the media are hereby notified that the application that was to be heard by the Commission tomorrow morning (Tuesday 15 January 2019) will now be heard on Wednesday, 16 January 2019, before the hearing of oral evidence," the short statement read.

The inquiry, which is investigating allegations of corruption and fraud in the public sector including organs of state, will deal with a procedural application on some of the upcoming evidence.

For the rest of the week, the commission will hear oral evidence but the witness list has not yet been released.

In December, some of the witnesses who meant to testify became unavailable while others asked for a postponement.

The so-called Zondo Commission has heard explosive testimonies from various witnesses, including former mineral resources minster Ngoako Ramatlhodi, head of government communications Phumla Williams and government spin doctor-turned-politician Mzwanele Manyi, among many others.

African News Agency (ANA)