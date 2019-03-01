Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo chairs the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture. Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency(ANA)

Johannesburg - Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said on Friday that Peter Pedlar will continue as acting secretary of the Commission of Inquiry into allegations of State capture until the end of March. "The acting appointment of Mr Peter Pedlar as acting secretary of the Commission has been extended by the chairperson until 31 March 2019 as the investigation relating to the secretary has not yet been completed," Zondo announced.

Pedlar, a corporate governance expert, was appointed as acting secretary of the Commission from January 22 to 28 February, pending the outcome of the investigation against permanent secretary, Dr Khotso De Wee.

De Wee requested to take a special leave following allegations of taking bribes were levelled against him. Zondo chairs the commission that is probing allegations of graft at State-owned entities.

Former Bosasa chief operations officer, Angelo Agrizzi, who testified at the commission last month,said he was told that De Wee was one of senior officials of the justice and constitutional development department who were paid bribes by Bosasa Operations in order to secure a 2013 tender for the installation of security systems at various courts around the country.

De Wee was appointed as the secretary for the commission in March 2018, but at the time the tender was awarded he was the chief operations officer at the department.

African News Agency/ANA