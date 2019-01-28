I have never met Angelo Agrizzi. I simply reported on his racist rants and his links. I will make a submission to @StateCaptureCom— Pinky Khoabane (@pinkykhoabane) January 28, 2019
Don't know of any Ntuli https://t.co/cm0QTVRUGe— Pinky Khoabane (@pinkykhoabane) January 28, 2019
Maybe I missed it, but there was no claim that Agrizzi met you. Claim was that Bosasa paid you via middleman. So this tweet is denying what was not alleged and failing to deny that which was alleged. Maybe an oversight? https://t.co/adEVWuUS4f— Pierre de Vos (@pierredevos) January 28, 2019
I actually must listen to his testimony. Im reacting to things here on Twitter. I never knew anything about Bosasa until a friend sent me the recording. It had already been around for a few weeks. But anyway, let me find his testimony https://t.co/FUhKju7js6— Pinky Khoabane (@pinkykhoabane) January 28, 2019
Let me set the record straight which I will do to the State Capture Commission.— Pinky Khoabane (@pinkykhoabane) January 28, 2019
1. I received a recording of racist Agrizzi calling his colleagues Kaffirs
2. He says he can fix Bosasa through the contacts he made in the media, names Adriaan Basson, Derek Watts & others.
I received the recording from a friend who sent it to me.— Pinky Khoabane (@pinkykhoabane) January 28, 2019
I only ever interacted with Bosasa in around Oct 2018 when I called to get authenticity of the tape. I have an email to that effect
I then met Papa Leshabane as spokesperson of Bosasa. He gave me no money
I later received many recordings where former Chief Financial Officer says Agrizzi says Adriaan Basson can help them fix the company from its negative publicity. There's also a piece of paper written by Agrizzi in which he says AA (Angelo Agrizzi) AB (Adriaan Basson) will do this— Pinky Khoabane (@pinkykhoabane) January 28, 2019