Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi at the state capture commission of inquiry in Parktown, Gauteng. Picture: Dimpho Maja/African News Agency (ANA)
Journalist Pinky Khoabane has categorically denied ever receiving money from facilities management company Bosasa. 
Her denial was posted on social media moments after former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi told the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture that  Khoabane and two other journalists were paid bribes to ensure that negative stories about Bosasa did not appear in their publications.

Khoabane, who previously worked for now-defunct Gupta owned New Age newspaper, posted a series of tweets on Agrizzi's testimony.


She also denied knowing any journalist named Ntuli, one of the other names Agrizzi mentioned as accepting bribes.


Political commentator Pierre de Vos commented that Agrizzi never actually testified to Khoabane.


According to Khoabane, she had absolutely no knowledge of Bosasa until last year when a friend sent her a recording of Agrizzi allegedly calling colleagues racist names.

In subsequent tweets, Khoabane sets out the events around her reporting on Agrizzi's alleged racial slurs and says she will set the record straight at the inquiry.



IOL