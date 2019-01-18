The logo of the commission of inquiry into state capture. PHOTO: Getrude Makhafola/ANA

Johannesburg - The commission of inquiry into state capture is investigating allegations that its secretary Dr. Khotso de Wee received money from Bosasa during his time as the justice and constitutional development's chief operations officer. Bosasa's erstwhile chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi's statement before the commission reveals that De Wee received an unspecified payment from Bosasa.

The bribe was allegedly in relation to the awarding of a tender in 2013 to provide a security system for courts across the country.

Agrizzi has told the commission that he was informed about the bribe but has no other information to confirm its correctness.

"He (De Wee) has informed me that he was never at any stage paid any money by Bosasa or by anybody from Bosasa including the person mentioned in Agrizzi's affidavit," said commission chairperson deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

De Wee has also offered not to report for duty and take special leave pending the outcome of the commission's investigation of the allegations against him.

Justice Zondo said with effect from Tuesday, January 22 he will appoint an acting secretary of the commission in De Wee's absence.

