The hearings of the judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture will resume on Monday, 14 January 2019. Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency(ANA)

Johannesburg - The hearings of the judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture, corruption and fraud in the public sector including organs of state will resume on Monday, 14 January 2019 at 10h00. In a terse Thursday statement Mbuyiselo Stemela the spokesperson for the commission chaired by deputy chief justice, Raymond Zondo, said the venue of the inquiry will remain the same - Hill on Empire in Parktown, Johannesburg.

So far, a number of current and former public servants have appeared before the inquiry, but commercial banks have also made an appearance.

The inquiry is investigating allegations of corruption and state capture levelled against the Gupta family and former president Jacob Zuma.

It has been alleged that Gupta family members used their relationship with Zuma to score business deals with state-owned enterprises. Billions were allegedly paid out to the family in suspicious business deals involving government officials.

African News Agency (ANA)