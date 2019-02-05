Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency(ANA)

Johannesburg - The state capture inquiry resumes on Tuesday morning with two witnesses set to testify on corruption related to facilities management company, Bosasa. The commission is also expected to hear testimony from two of the commission’s investigators.

Last week, the inquiry heard the conclusion of former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi’s testimony. Agrizzi sent shockwaves when he took the stand two weeks ago.

He implicated various former government officials and politicians in his wide-ranging testimony on the corruption at Bosasa.

The facilities management company was awarded a number of tenders with the department of correctional services which were allegedly awarded through corrupt dealings between DCS officials and Bosasa.

The commission also heard from three witnesses that worked at Bosasa with only one still employed by the company.

The commission stressed that they were summoned to appear.

Richard Le Roux gave the most stunning testimony. He told the inquiry that he was still employed by Bosasa and that as part of his job he was required to do “special projects”. The projects involved installing security upgrades to the homes of influential politicians.

Ministers Gwede Mantashe, Nomvula Mokonyane and ANC MP Vincent where just some of the high profile individuals who had their home security upgrades installed and funded by Bosasa. Other Notable individuals included former SAA chair Dudu Myeni.

Another witness, Leon van Tonder, confirmed what Agrizzi had told the inquiry that Bosasa officials erased documents contained in the company’s servers before the Special Investigating Unit was able to make a forensic image of the server.

While former Bosasa CFO Andries van Tonder told the inquiry how cars were purchased for former CFO at DCS Patrick Gillingham and his sons and daughter.

The commission is currently on its last round of testimony for the Bosasa matter.

Witnesses are also expected to return in cases where there have been applications to cross-examine.