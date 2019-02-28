Former finance minister Trevor Manuel. Picture: Siyabulela Duda/GCIS

Johannesburg - Former finance minister Trevor Manuel is expected to testify at the state capture inquiry about the Guptas’ involvement in Fikile Mbalula's appointment as sports minister. Manuel had written, in an op-ed which was published in the Daily Maverick, that Mbalula had tearfully shared during an ANC national executive committee meeting that Atul Gupta had knowledge of his appointment as minister beforehand.

Mbalula was appointed as sports minister in 2010.

The former minister of sports, who is now the ANC's head of elections, had reportedly clarified that it was Ajay Gupta who had congratulated him on his appointment.

Last month commission chair deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo denied Ajay Gupta's application to cross-examine Manuel.

Zondo gave the same reasons he had given last year when he rejected the Gupta brothers' similar application to cross-examine a number of witnesses that had implicated them.

The Guptas have refused to return to the country and give testimony in person at the inquiry and for this reason, Zondo dismissed the brothers' request.

The inquiry is also expected to hear the testimony of former communications minister Siphiwe Nyanda. It is unclear what his testimony will focus on.

Nyanda had been critical of former president Jacob Zuma's leadership of the ANC and the country. He had accused Zuma of dividing the ANC's MK veterans.

The Sunday Times reported last year that Nyanda had met with Duduzane Zuma and the Gupta brothers, who introduced themselves as having interests in the communications sector.

Nyanda was fired as communication minister in 2010 along with a number of other ministers in Zuma's first Cabinet reshuffle.