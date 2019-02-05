Johannesburg - A witness at the state capture inquiry has provided details into Bosasa's illegal dealings of obtaining cash which was allegedly used to pay bribes. Greg Lawrence took the witness stand on Tuesday and told the commission that while he was employed at Equaltrade 4, he often delivered large sums of money to Bosasa.

Equaltrade 4 was a food distribution company which often supplied Bosasa with food products. As part of its business, the company often received large amounts of cash payments from overseas clients. The company would then bank the money which resulted in bank charges of around 1% to 2%.

Lawrence said at one stage, he was told by his boss Gregory Allin to stop banking the money received from clients and that he should deliver the money to Bosasa. Lawrence said he would make numerous deliveries to Bosas's offices in Krugersdorp to deliver cash. The delivers were always made to the same man; Lawrence could not recall his name.

Allin told Lawrence that Bosasa would pay back the money through an electronic payment and that this method would save the company from paying bank charges.

When asked by Advocate Paul Pretorius, the commission's legal team, how much he had delivered to Bosasa, Lawrence said he could not remember the exact amounts but was told that the lowest could have been R200 000 and the highest could have been R1 million.

The commission played a series of videos which were recorded by Lawrence around 2013. He said the videos were recorded at Bosasa's head office in Krugersdorp.

An unknown man in the videos was identified by Lawrence as a Bosasa employee who was responsible for receiving the payments.

In one of the videos, Lawrence asks the man how much was in a box of cash and he confirms that it was R900 000.

Lawrence said he did not know why the cash was being delivered to Bosasa instead of being banked, but he confirmed that he did suspect that there could have been illegal dealings.

His testimony confirms that of former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi, who told the inquiry that company was receiving large sums of cash and that this money was used to pay for bribes.

The money was kept in vaults located inside Bosasa with one in Gavin Watson's office.

The inquiry continues.