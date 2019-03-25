Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency(ANA)

Johannesburg - Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo is not pleased with the Free State government's lack of cooperation with the state capture inquiry regarding crucial documents sought by investigators. On Monday, Zondo said he had agreed for a postponement to hear evidence from former Free State MEC Mxolisi Dukwana. Dukwana was supposed to testify at the commission this week regarding the Gupta family and former Free State premier Ace Magashule.

Dukwana's legal representatives explained that they had yet accessed crucial documents from the Free State government, some of these included cellphone records and diary information.

Zondo said last year he had spoken to the Free State Premier Sisi Ntombela regarding the request for cooperation and for the supply of documents. He said Ntombela had assured him that the provincial government would cooperate. However, little movement has taken place with Dukwana and the commission's investigators still seeking the same documentation.

“I have directed that arrangements be made with the provincial government, particularly the DG (director general) of the province to make it possible for investigators of the commission, a member of the legal team, a member of Mr Dukwana’s legal team, and Mr Dukwana to meet in Bloemfontein,” said Zondo.

He said the meeting should happen this week.

Dukwana was set to testify on his encounter with the controversial Gupta family and Magashule's relationship with the family.

The former MEC was fired in 2012 by Magashule.

He broke his silence last year in an interview with City Press newspaper and detailed how the Guptas were desperate to get involved in a $2.9 billion project.

The project, according to City Press, was meant to build a new city in the Free State area of Lejweleputswa. The billions were a commitment from a private company and the Guptas wanted to be involved in the project's implementation allegedly to take a share of billions invested.

Dukwana told the paper that he was asked by Tony "Rajesh" Gupta to sign a document which would have given approval for the project. He said he declined the bribes and to sign the document.

He said he visited the Gupta's Saxonworld compound 2011 with Magashule, now ANC secretary general.

He said Gupta offered him R2 million monthly for the duration of the project which was intended to take up to 10 years, he told City Press.

Dukwana will now testify on April 5.

The commission will resume on Tuesday with evidence from former Bosasa auditor Peet Venter.

