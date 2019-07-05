Former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: Africa News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - Just days before his much-anticipated appearance before the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture, former president Jacob Zuma is said to be spending most of his time with his attorneys preparing for the appearance. His supporters have extended a begging bowl to business people to fund their bid to offer moral support to the former head of state.

Zuma’s spokesperson, Vukile Matha­bela, said on Thursday that Zuma was getting ready for a big political fight, but did not give more details.

“He is busy meeting with his lawyers, preparing for the stature capture commission This matter has drawn the attention of the international media,” Mathabela said.

Zuma has been implicated by several witnesses who have appeared before the commission in recent months. Among those who implicated him were former Public Service and Administration minister Ngoako Ramathlodi and former government spokesperson, Themba Maseko.

Zuma’s attorney, Daniel Mantsha, could not be reached for comment despite several attempts to contact him. On June 24, Mantsha wrote to the commission to confirm that Zuma would appear between July15 and 19 as asked.

With anticipation high, Zuma’s backers insist they will attend when the “father of radical economic transformation” appears. The Mkhonto Wesizwe Military Veterans Association, Radical Economic Transformation Champion and Black First Land First (BLF) were unanimous in their pledge to support Zuma.

Political Bureau