Stay calm and let's carry on - IFP

The Inkatha Freedom Party has called for calm in KwaZulu-Natal as the province's future hangs in the balance at the eleventh hour. This, after the party confirmed it will join the Government of National Unity (GNU) which includes the ANC and the Democratic Alliance (DA).

And, while it’s also confident of taking KZN, saying it’s reached a deal with the DA and National Freedom Party (NFP), the NFP is yet to confirm this. While last minute talks continue, the IFP's KZN Premier candidate, Thami Ntuli, has urged KZN citizens to remain calm. "As a party, we are acting in the best interests of all South Africans and want to do what's best to take us as a country forward. KZN in particular comes from a history of political violence. We don't want to go back to that era. It's time to build our nation on a foundation of peace and democracy. Let's remain calm and trust the process," Ntuli told IOL.

His comments come as speculation grows over the next move by the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK) which has been excluded from the GNU and also lost its legal bid to halt Friday's opening of Parliament. Still, MK insiders remain confident about taking KZN, despite pronouncements by the IFP. IOL understands there are eleventh hour meetings still taking place, and with that, frantic negotiations around trade-offs to secure positions and support for parties.