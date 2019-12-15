In his three-hour opening address at the EFF’s national people’s assembly in Nasrec, Johannesburg, Malema said judges should stick to the law.
“The judiciary must be above politics The most important question to a judge is: What does the law say? Not how I feel,” he said while addressing delegates at the party’s second elective conference.
“They will lose confidence and betray the very idea of the supremacy of the law. No one, not even them as officers of the court, are above the law.”
Malema’s stern warning comes at a time when the country’s third-largest political party has lost a number of court cases.