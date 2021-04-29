Steenhuisen accepts Madikizela resignation with ’sincere sense of sadness’

DA leader John Steenhuisen says he has officially accepted the resignation of Bonginkosi Madikizela as the party's Western Cape leader as well as Transport and Public Works MEC.

In a letter written to Madikizela, Steenhuisen says while he acknowledges his decision to quit both positions, he does so with a "sincere sense of sadness".

"You have performed well excellently in your various roles in leadership as well as government. You have made a significant impact in improving the lives of residents in the Western Cape," Steenhuisen wrote.

He went on to say: "I know that the recent few weeks have been particularly difficult for you personally and I cannot help but admire the fact that, as always, your foremost thought has been for the reputation of our party and our course."

Steenhuisen commended Madikizela for his initiatives aimed at improving the transport sector through the Blue Dot and Red Dot minibus programmes.

The letter comes after Madikizela threw in the towel on Wednesday following the scandal over his qualifications. The ex-senior leader has meanwhile remained mum on reasons that led to him walking away.

He has also not spoken up about his future in the party and if he intends to stay or leave the opposition ahead of the crucial local government elections set down for October.

Albert Fritz has been chosen as a temporary replacement until the party convenes at its provincial council meeting on May 29.

Meanwhile, Madikizela's resignation was also followed by DA Women's Network leader Nomafrench Mbombo on the same day.

It is believed that Mbombo tendered her resignation through a WhatsApp sent to DA provincial chairperson Jaco Londt. Mbombo is currently the Western Cape government's MEC for Health.

Political Bureau