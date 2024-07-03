Steenhuisen appoints George Michalakis as the DA’s Chief Whip

DA leader John Steenhuisen has appointed George Michalakis as the party’s new Chief Whip in the National Assembly (NA). Michalakis steps into the role previously held by Siviwe Gwarube who has served as Chief Whip of the Official Opposition since 2022. Gwarube is now Minister of Basic Education and is one of six Democratic Alliance MPs who have been appointed as ministers in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Government of National Unity Cabinet.

Michalakis is an admitted attorney of the High Court and a seasoned politician who has been a member of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) for the Free State from 2014 to 2024. Moreover, Michalakis has previously served as a councillor for the Lejweleputswa District Municipality from 2011 to 2014. George is a distinguished Parliamentarian known for his passion and commitment to advancing our nation noted Steenhuisen.

Three things to know about George Michalakis: Michalakis was born in the Free State town of Winburg in January 1988. After graduating from Winburg High School in 2006, he continued his education at the University of the Free State, where he studied for his LLB and BA with honours in French. DA MP Advocate Glynnis Breytenbach introduced the DA's constitutional amendment, which Michalakis drafted, to create a Cyber Commissioner as a Chapter 9 institution in the National Assembly in 2023. He was the World Hellenic Inter-Parliamentary Association's African representative from 2015 to 2017 and continues to hold this position currently.