Johannesburg - DA interim leader John Steenhuisen has expressed confidence that the official opposition will not suffer electoral decline at the hands of former leader Mmusi Maimane and former Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba, who dumped the party to seek their political fortunes elsewhere.
Mashaba and Maimane left the DA last year, claiming that the party did not represent the country’s future as it was opposed to redress.
Their departure has been seen as a significant blow to the DA as they had been among a cohort of black leaders who helped the party increase voter support in black communities, and their decision to go it alone could see the DA having to compete against them in the upcoming 2021 local polls, which Mashaba confirmed his party would contest.
Speaking in Tembisa during a door-to-door engagement campaign, Steenhuisen said he was not fazed by Mashaba and Maimane’s latest political manoeuvres.
“I have been in this game for over 20 years as an elected public representative. I have seen movements form and I have seen parties form and I have seen personalities think they are going to storm ahead. Politics is bigger than that. It is bigger than personalities and movements,” Steenhuisen said.