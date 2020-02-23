Johannesburg - The Democratic Alliance's upcoming policy conference and subsequent congress will provide an opportunity for the DA to "resolve and reset", and to achieve real unity and common purpose, party leader John Steenhuisen said on Sunday.
In a statement issued after the DA's two-day federal council meeting in Johannesburg - its last sitting ahead of the party’s policy conference on April 4 and 5 - Steenhuisen said that after this process the DA would emerge united and stronger.
"We have built good momentum recently and need to keep building on this momentum by focusing on what matters for the people of South Africa," he said.
The federal council was pleased that preparations for the policy conference were proceeding smoothly in line with the deadlines the party had agreed on. The DA had publicly released the draft values and principles document and In the next few weeks the policy unit would continue to engage with various provincial councils as part on the ongoing internal consultation process.
On Friday, February 28, the party would release the framework for the economic justice policy as part of its commitment to get as much extensive input as practically possible.