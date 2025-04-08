Steenhuisen says DA open to power-sharing talks with ANC amid budget dispute

DA leader John Steenhuisen says his party is ready to engage with the ANC on a clear reform agenda, with assurance that the ANC is equally committed to the spirit and substance of sharing power. In a statement, Steenhuisen said the DA joined the Government of National Unity with one clear purpose: to help grow South Africa’s economy and create jobs.

“We remain fully committed to this goal,” he said. “To achieve this, the ANC must now demonstrate that it is equally committed to the spirit and substance of sharing power, which is a natural consequence of the last election. “The electorate sent a clear message: the single-party rule is over and no one party gets to dictate our policy direction”.

This follows a long week of negotiations between the ANC, the DA, and other political parties. The DA has rejected the 2025 budget that was passed by Parliament last week. The ANC wanted action against the DA ministers who refused to vote in favour of the budget.

The outcome of the ANC National Working Committee (NWC) was that they should hold the mission of booting out the DA in the GNU. Responding to this, Steenhuisen said South Africa needed an era of co-governance, built on the implementation of bold, pro-growth reforms that create jobs and restore fiscal stability. “That is why the DA signed the Statement of Intent and entered the GNU — we wanted shared governance that prioritises delivery and economic recovery over political convenience,” he said.

The DA’s involvement is not for political gain but to prioritise delivery, economic recovery, and job creation above all else, he said. The DA leader said it was about placing the needs of the South African people ahead of political posturing and pushing for reforms that will ignite the economy and create the jobs that South Africa so desperately needs. Steenhuisen mentioned that they have presented President [Cyril Ramaphosa] with a comprehensive set of proposals designed to unlock growth, stimulate job creation, and restore fiscal stability.

“These are real, practical solutions that are necessary and foundational to secure South Africa’s fiscal future — and we are ready to implement them,” he said. Meanwhile, Mbalula said the DA can walk away, but its departure will not cause any harm to the GNU. [email protected]