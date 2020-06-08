Stella gets her groove back! Minister Ndabeni-Abrahams to resume duties this week

Johannesburg - The minister for communications and digital technologies, Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams is expected to resume her ministerial duties this week as her two month suspension was set to lapse.

Ndabeni-Abrahams was suspended by President Cyril Ramaphosa on April 8 this year after she was found to have contravened government's lockdown regulations when she was photographed dining with former education deputy minister Mduduzi Manana and his family.

The picture, which had been posted by Manana on Instagram, sparked furore on social media, forcing Ramaphosa to take action against one of his ministers.

Manana defended the gathering by claiming that the minister came to her house to collect personal protective equipment from his charity organisation, the Mduduzi Manana Foundation - an explanation which 'did not move' the president who summoned Ndabeni-Abrahams to a meeting before suspending her and docking her salary.

Independent Media approached Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko for comment, but she referred queries about Ndabeni-Abrahams to the Communications and Digital Technologies Department.