Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams sets record straight on groove video

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - Suspended Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has hit back at people who have criticised her for a video in which she is seen dancing to a Mafikizolo song next to a black BMW sedan without licence plates.

Critics of the video on social media said that Ndabeni-Abrahams, who earlier this month was placed on two months special leave by President Cyril Ramaphosa for violating lockdown regulations, was disrespecting the regulations.

However, in a statement today she said that the video had been shot a year ago, after the May 8 general elections.





“I have noted media reports about a video that is circulated on a number of social media platforms including but not limited to WhatsApp groups and Twitter purporting to show me celebrating the arrival of a new car during the lockdown period.





“For the record I would like to point out that this video was shot a year ago after elections. It’s unfortunate that some media houses have published this video without verifying the facts around it,” Ndabeni-Abrahams said.





She added that despite critics of the video claiming that the car was new, car dealerships were closed due to the lockdown period and that she was currently at home in line with the lockdown regulations “which require citizens to remain at home and observe social distancing rules”.





Ndabeni-Abrahams said that it was malicious and mischievous for people to portray her as a person with no remorse and insensitively displays opulence at the face of the poor.





“I humbly call on all involved, whether in raising their opinions or circulating it, to avoid the temptations of sensationalism without first verifying the facts,” said Ndabeni-Abrahams.



