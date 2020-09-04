Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams to appear before ANC's Intergity Commission

Durban - Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abraham's disciplinary woes have continued as she has now subjected herself to appear before the ANC's integrity commission over her numerous controversies.

News24 reported on Friday that a statement from Ndabeni-Abraham's spokesperson Mish Molakeng said that her decision was based on the publication of a series of speculative media reports alleging business dealings by senior officials, in SOEs under her portfolio and her family members.

In the statement, Ndabeni-Abraham said she had instructed officials in her department and executives in SOEs under her watch to report corrupt activities to law enforcement agencies and to institute disciplinary measures against officials and employees found to be doing business with the state.

This follows IOL today reporting that Ndabeni-Abrahams had fired a South African Post Office (Sapo) board member last month, after allegations surfaced that he was doing business with her husband Thato Abrahams.

IOL reported that during an intense meeting with Sapo board members in Pretoria on August 7, Ndabeni-Abraham had warned that she would fire anyone else who served under her portfolio and who was found guilty of doing business with her family.