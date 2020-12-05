’Step aside ruling’: Legal opinions top ANC NEC agenda

Legal opinions obtained by the ANC on how members facing criminal charges could step aside from their office-bearer positions are expected to top the agenda of the national executive committee (NEC) meeting this weekend. The governing party will hold its three-day NEC meeting starting tomorrow until Tuesday. "The three-day virtual NEC meeting is expected to discuss and attend to key organisational matters as well as pressing issues that confront our nation," ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe said yesterday. "These will include, among other issues, the unity and renewal of our movement in line with 54th National Conference Resolutions, progress regarding the economic transformation and recovery plan, Covid-19, the forthcoming local government elections as well as international relations," he said. The meeting comes against the backdrop of legal opinions the party has obtained on how to handle the members facing criminal charges.

Already, there are legal opinions doing the rounds and speculation in some quarters that these would form the basis of the expected intense debates in the NEC meeting.

One of these is that of advocate Mashudu Tshivhase which states that if any of the structures requires removal of any of its elected leaders, the views of the individual members who elected the leadership of their choice could not be easily disregarded.

"It can easily be said that leaders are elected through a democratic process, stepping aside and resignation becomes a choice of an individual elected leader and can not be forced to resign and/or step aside.

"Of course, there are resolutions taken that a leader should voluntarily step down; no legal obligation can be imposed to such leader to step aside," Tshivase said.

He said the NEC should consider getting the views of those individual members and/or branches which nominated and elected any leader.

"An elected leader can not be removed on account of any other person’s pleasure, disregarding the rights of those who elected such leader in office," Tshivase said.

Another legal opinion from Phosa Loots Incorporated Attorneys said the voluntary relinquishment of a position in an organisation such as the ANC is primarily a political and moral question that does not fall within the scope of this advice.

Matthew Phosa also said while the definition of “step aside” was not clearly laid out anywhere, the language in context suggests that the person who was the subject of these processes should absent themselves from all activities and appears to be a codeword for a voluntary self-executed suspension.

"If anything, more than that is intended by the phrase ‘step aside’, it would violate the ANC constitution and any action instituted under such an expanded definition, would be open to being set aside."

Phosa said the majority of the statements and resolutions relating to stepping aside and summary suspension were generally de-contextualised from a disciplinary process and appear to be used in a stand-alone context as a means and end to itself.

"This is obviously not in compliance with the provisions of the ANC constitution."

He stated that there was no instance in the ANC where a body or office bearer was empowered to institute a stand-alone suspension.

"It is likely that the unfettered exercise of a power to temporarily suspend the constitutional rights of a member is unlikely to pass constitutional muster if challenged."

Phosa added that the suspension of any member would be unlawful if the suspension was not an intrinsic part of a disciplinary process under the ANC constitution and in full compliance therewith.

