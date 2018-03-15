Cape Town - Under pressure from the ANC, the George Municipality has backtracked on leasing its City Hall for use by controversial Afrikaans singer Steve Hofmeyr.





ANC provincial secretary Faiez Jacobs called on the municipality to stop the concert from taking place after they became aware that it was scheduled for next Thursday at the George City Hall.





Chantel Edwards-Klose, the municipality’s communications director, said the George Municipality reserves the right in terms of official policy to cancel the leasing of any municipal facility, subject to giving 48 hours written notice.





“In this instance, this right has been applied as the proposed event cannot be endorsed,” she said.





Jacobs said: “We feel vindicated by the municipality’s decision. We are very happy about this and it showed that they listened to us and the community at large. I don’t understand why they decided to this in the first place, it shows that they are very insensitive to the communities. We cannot allow racism to continue in this form.





"We fought against it and still against it. We need social cohesion and nation building programme. People like Steve cannot be celebrated,” he said.





He said the ANC called on the George Municipality to immediately cancel this concert, disassociate themselves from Hofmeyr in the way that other sponsors like Pick ‘n Pay, Land Rover and Absa have done in the past.





Leeza Mulder, Hofmeyr’s booking agent, was unaware when contacted for comment. “I am not aware of this. The concert was meant for raising funds for a local school. I would have to speak to my client because we are not aware of this,” she said.



