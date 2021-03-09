Stick to Covid-19 protocols to prevent third wave - Mkhize

Cape Town - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has called on the public to follow health protocols to prevent the surge of the virus during the Easter holidays.

He said they were concerned about the third wave during this period and said people must adhere to health protocols to prevent it.

Mkhize also told Parliament on Tuesday that more than 107 000 healthcare workers have been vaccinated since they started with the programme a few weeks ago.

“Our vaccination rollout is progressing satisfactorily with over 107 000 healthcare workers vaccinated. We continue to expand the vaccination centres and we will soon be beginning to rollout to all frontline workers. That will happen in April,” said Mkhize.

He reiterated the call people to follow health protocols to prevent the third wave during the Easter period.